WiFi 11 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a WiFi and Bluetooth module that has dual bands for WiFi communication. This board features the BW16, a single-chip low-power dual bands Wireless LAN (WLAN) and Bluetooth Low Energy SoC module from Shenzhen B&T Technologies Co., Ltd. This module supports the WiFi 5G and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0, it consists of a high-performance MCU on a module named KM4, a low power MCU named KM0, WLAN (802.11 a/b/g/n) MAC, a 1T1R capable WLAN baseband, RF, Bluetooth, and peripherals. An inner antenna and many interfaces are available in this WiFi and Bluetooth module.

This Click board™ is suitable for industrial wireless control, Bluetooth gateway, security ID tags, smart home applications, and many more.

