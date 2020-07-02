Wheatstone Click is a measurement Click board™ which utilizes a Wheatstone bridge circuit onboard, to precisely measure the resistance of an external element. Besides the wheatstone bridge circuit, this Click board™ also utilizes MAX4208 – an ultra-low offset/drift, precision instrumentation amplifier, from Maxim Integrated. Having features such as Spread-Spectrum, Auto-Zero, Low Offset Voltage Drift and more makes the mentioned IC ideal for accurate detection of very small voltage changes and conversion into a digital form.

Having these features in mind, Wheatstone Click is ideal for using in various applications which include sensor readings and precise resistance measurements.

For more information about Wheatstone Click, visit the product page.

Your Mikroe