WHAT'S COMING NEXT

Our amazing software team wants you to know something - the Necto Studio update and mikroSDK 2.0 are coming out next week! Isn't that great news?

SNEAK PEAK OF WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK

First things first, the new version of the mikroSDK 2.0 will be officially released.

Necto Designer now supports PIC18 MCUs (8bit). For the first time ever PIC 8bit and ARM 32bit architectures are combined in the same SDK.

Secondly, in the upcoming Necto Studio update, a new project wizard is redesigned - make profiles, complete mikroSDK builds for any supported MCU with a unified (a couple of clicks) wizard.

Planet debug live streaming is significantly improved by packing video into H264 format, running more quality videos with up to 10 times lover download data rate.

These are just some of the improvements, come back on our website next week, more details are coming up!

Your Mikroe