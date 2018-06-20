What does it take to build a successful business in the embedded industry?

If you are a developer or manager (or both) you probably have this topic on your mind. That is why we are having an event in the Business Incubator in Novi Sad next week where this subject will be covered. So, if you're in the area, drop by.

Learn from the best

Our CEO, Nebojša Matić, will talk about his personal road to success, and what it takes to run a company in the embedded industry.

You will also have a chance to listen to WolkAbout's CTO, Nemanja Maskimović. WolkAbout has been our partner over the years, and we are glad that we get to join forces for this event. They have been empowering the development of IoT applications with their platform.

We don't mean to brag, but it's a chance to learn from the best.

