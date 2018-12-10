17% off on all our products - we’re celebrating 17th birthday! December 10th from 12:00 CET to December 12th 12:00CET 17% off on all our products!
We’re celebrating 17 years with you!

Published: 10/12/2018 | Post categories: Community news, Special Offer

| Views:44

We’re celebrating 17 years with you!

We’ve put all of our products at a 17% discount for this opportunity. Starting from December 10th 12:00 CET until December 12th 12:00 CET, shop all of our products at 17% OFF! 

There are so many products worth exploring. Click Boards, Compilers and Software Tools, Development Boards, Programmers and Debuggers, Smart Displays, Development Kits, or Accessories. Take your pick.

We are so proud of everything we’ve achieved, and so grateful for your lasting support.

Each and every one of our products is very dear to us. But more than anything, we want you to know that we appreciate a lasting relationship with you - our community of users, and the people who make our company. Thank you!

Your MikroE