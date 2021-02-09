We're attending embedded world 2021 DIGITAL!

Like every year we will be a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in Nuremberg, embedded world 2021. This year, it will be an online event - from 1 to 5 March 2021.

Two industry highlights will be part of the embedded world 2021 DIGITAL: the embedded world Conference and the electronic displays Conference. They will also be inviting the leading minds in the industry to engage in digital dialogs featuring top speakers, first-class lecture programs, and exciting keynotes.

For five full days, embedded world 2021 DIGITAL will bring together the best of the trade fair and conference program in a virtual space.



We can't wait to display our range of products and services and our product innovations on our company profile. We will also actively participate in the five-day program in the digital exhibitor forums and other interactive formats!



Use voucher code ew21458984 to get a free ticket and register at our company profile. We will keep you updated on everything and we can't wait to meet you all.

If you want to learn more about the embedded world conference itself, you can visit the official page.

Your Mikroe