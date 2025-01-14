We have won EPDT'S Product Of The Year Award 2024 for SmartMCD board!

TOSHIBA and mikroe teamed up TO BRING

THE BEST PRODUCT OF THE YEAR



SmartMCD just won EPDT's Product Of the Year Award! Out of the countless different products that were originally considered, and the 26 shortlisted candidates that were announced in the magazine's previous edition, the 12 winners of EPDT's 2024 Products of the Year have now been confirmed, and MIKROE is on the list!



We teamed with Toshiba to release the SmartMCD TB9M003FG board in March 2024. The objective of this hardware solution is to offer valuable assistance to engineers tasked with automotive motor development projects.



SmartMCD TB9M003FG Board

power in every move Motor driving circuit board for automotive body electronics using SmartMCD™, a fifth-generation mixed-signal process technology, combining an ARM® Cortex® CPU with a Vector Engine co-processor and pre-drivers to control external N-channel MOSFETs

SmartMCD TB9M003FG

A CENTRAL PART OF THE BOARD The board includes an integrated inverter comprising six small-package, AEC-Q101 qualified MOSFETs for efficient power management. The SmartMCD TB9M003FG board can be optionally connected to external inverter boards for driving higher power BLDC motors consuming several hundred watts.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.