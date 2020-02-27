We have released 4 new MCU Cards for PIC

This day is dedicated to the latest MCU cards for you named - MCU Card for PIC PIC18F97J94, MCU Card 2 for PIC PIC18F87K22, MCU Card 3 for PIC PIC18F97J60, and the MCU Card 7 for PIC PIC18F87J50.
They have various microcontrollers, as specified, and their pin count ranges from 80 to a 100.
All of these new MCU Cards are compatible with the newest development board that we have just recently released - the EasyPIC PRO v8 board.
The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.
We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.
For more information about these products, please visit the product following pages:
- the MCU Card for PIC PIC18F97J94
- the MCU Card 2 for PIC PIC18F87K22
- the MCU Card 3 for PIC PIC18F97J60
- the MCU Card 7 for PIC PIC18F87J50
