We are Part of Embedded World North America!

There are many reasons why you should

visit us...



EVER WONDERED HOW THOUSANDS OF EMBEDDED

PROJECTS ARE GENERATED EACH DAY? Discover the answer at MIKROE's EmbeddedWiki showcase. With 1M+ ready-to-use embedded projects at your fingertips, EmbeddedWiki is the largest embedded projects platform globally. Learn how we do it and gain insights into the latest trends shaping the embedded industry.

Let's test Remote

IoT Lab Together Step into the possibilities of remote access hardware and witness the magic behind Planet Debug come to life. Let's test the limits of Planet Debug together, as we connect through standardly bad WiFi on embedded world exhibition, to a board in Mexico, and witness the power of remote accessibility, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in embedded technology.

WORLD'S FIRST MULTI-ARCHITECTURAL IDE

SUPPORTING 2300+ SDK CHIPS Prepare to be amazed by NECTO Studio, the multi-architectural IDE that's revolutionizing embedded development. Explore its capabilities firsthand and unlock new possibilities for your projects. From easy integration to advanced features, NECTO Studio is your ultimate tool for innovation in embedded design.

C lick boards™ BRING EMBEDDED

ON A PC LEVEL? Delve into the world of Click boards™, the largest add-on board collection in the world, at MIKROE's booth. Discover the mikroBUS™ standard embraced by major vendors and witness the ClickSnap feature that reduces size, weight and power for final phase prototyping.

OUR TEAM IS WAITING FOR YOU!



HALL 1 - BOOTH 2605



We are a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in Austin, Texas, embedded world 2024 North America, from 8th to 10th October, meet us there!





ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.