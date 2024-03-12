We Are Part Of Embedded World 2024!

Like every year, we will be a part of the leading exhibition for embedded systems in Nuremberg, embedded world 2024, from 9th to 11th April in Hall 3 - Booth 333. Our team of proven experts will be there during the entire conference. We will be presenting our well-established innovations, products & concepts:

EmbeddedWiki Platform - a pre-designed and standardized hardware and software solutions that serve as a starting point for developing customized products or applications, with over 1M embedded projects.

NECTO Studio – the world's first MCU vendor-independent IDE, it is fast, intuitive, professional, and runs on all platforms (Windows, Linux, and MacOS).

Planet Debug - the world's first hardware-as-a-service platform, which enables designers to develop and debug embedded systems remotely without investing in hardware.

UNI-DS v8 - a universal development board ideal for rapid prototyping with everything engineers might need for their project development.

Click boards™ - the biggest add-on boards collection in the world with over 1500 Click boards™ available.

This exhibition is crucial for anyone and everyone involved in the embedded landscape, and it will cover topics ranging from security for electronic systems, distributed intelligence, and the Internet of Things all the way to e-mobility and energy efficiency.

We can't wait to meet you all, we'll keep you updated on everything. If you want to get free tickets and learn more about the embedded world itself, you can visit the official page.

