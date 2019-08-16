Introducing our new distributor in Europe – Distrelec

We are happy to announce our cooperation with Distrelec, a leading European distributor of electronics, automation and measurement technology. With over 40 years of developing strong relationships with the industry, Distrelec introduces the latest products and newest innovative technologies from leading and new manufacturers. Responding to customer requirement, a clear service orientation and ongoing optimisation of customer support represents the fundamental pillars of Distrelec. Distrelec has a local presence in 15 European countries, distribution centres in the Netherlands and Switzerland and a central Enterprise Hub in the UK.

Distrelec was Established in 1973, acquired by the publically listed Swiss Dätwyler Holding (Est.1958) in 1979 and added to their Technical Components (TeCo) Division.

Steve Herd, Head of Customer Proposition and Product Management at Distrelec, has stated: “Distrelec has seen an obvious shift in the development board market towards more industrial use. Our strategic alliance with Mikroe allows us to continue to deliver our promise of understanding each customer’s unique requirements and connecting them with the products and tools they need to get the job done.”

