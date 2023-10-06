We are finalists of the Elektra Awards for Planet Debug Concept!

We are proud to say that we are finalists of the Elektra Awards, organized by Electronics Weekly, in the DESIGN TOOL AND DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR for our innovative Planet Debug concept. This is an award for the software design tool, application or software IP that demonstrates technical capabilities which differentiate it from its competitors. STM, Nexperia, Eseye, and Siemens are also nominated in the same category.

PLANET DEBUG

Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. There are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world's first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical endgame for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.





The Elektra Awards

The Elektra Awards recognise excellence within the global electronics industry, and we welcome entries from manufacturers, distributors, designers, individuals, research groups and start-ups in order to accurately reflect the nature of today’s dynamic electronics industry.

To find out who has made the shortlist, please visit the Elektra Awards website.

The Winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on Wednesday 29 November. We are looking forward to it!



Your MIKROE