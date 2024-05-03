We are bringing one more fashionable MIKROE T-shirt to our collection!

This white t-shirt is made from 100% cotton, ensuring both comfort and durability. The front features the EmbeddedWiki logo print with a bold message that adds a playful touch to any outfit. This message reflects the values of MIKROE, where everyone is dedicated to hard work, delivering quality products, supporting customers, and making a positive impact in the embedded world. On the left sleeve, you'll find the MIKROE logo, a mark of quality and innovation.

Perfect for any casual occasion, EmbeddedWiki T-shirt is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE