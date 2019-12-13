We are 18 years old!

On the 11th of December we celebrated our 18th birthday at the Top of the Hub!

We wanted to mark this great occasion by bringing together our employees, their families and our valuable contributors who have been with us from the very beginning!

We have grown from an electronics magazine all the way to a company with a hundred employees, while being devoted to improving the embedded world.

This year has been extremely challenging but also prolific. We continued to publish one new product per day and broke barriers by reaching a 700 Click boards™ milestone.

Most importantly, we’ve grown as a company, managed to attract amazing new people to work with us, and nurtured the relationship with our community by staying in touch and learning about new ideas and needs!

Reflecting upon these 18 years behind us, we are grateful for your continuous support and proud of everything we’ve achieved. Here's to many more!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe