Waveform 3 Click is a compact add-on board that represents a high-performance signal generator. This board features the AD9837, a low-power programmable waveform generator capable of producing sine, triangular, and square wave outputs from Analog Devices. This direct digital synthesizer creates arbitrary analog waveforms from a fixed-frequency reference clock. It has software programmable output frequency and phase via a 3-wire SPI serial interface and is compatible with DSP standards. This Click board™ is suitable for waveform generation required in various sensing, actuation, and time domain reflectometry (TDR) applications.



For more information about the Waveform 3 Click, visit the product page.

Your Mikroe