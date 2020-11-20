Waveform 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a direct digital synthesis device for waveform generator applications. This board features the AD9834, a 75 MHz low power DDS device capable of producing high-performance sine/triangle/square outputs from Analog Devices. It provides the capability for phase and frequency modulation and has an on-board comparator that allows the production of a square wave signal for clock generation. With a 75 MHz clock rate resolution of 0.28Hz can be achieved, while similarly, with a 1 MHz clock rate an AD9834 can be tuned to 0.004Hz resolution.

This Click board™ represents an ideal candidate for power-sensitive applications, frequency stimulus/waveform generation, frequency phase tuning and modulation, and many more.

