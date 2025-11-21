Water Pump AW - 12V DC brushless water pump for reliable low-noise water circulation

Add durable, low-noise water flow control with AW500S for off-grid or solar-powered irrigation and cooling applications

Water Pump AW provides reliable and energy-efficient water circulation for various indoor and outdoor applications. It is based on the AW500S 12V DC brushless motor.

KEY FEATURES:



Motor Type: Uses a 12V DC brushless motor for long service life, high efficiency, and quiet operation

Performance: Delivers a steady flow rate of 600-800 liters per hour with a maximum head of up to 6 meters

Power Efficiency: Consumes only 19W of power

Low Noise: Operates with a quiet level of around 40dBm

Durability: Features a durable waterproof housing that allows operation with liquids up to 60°C

Solar Compatibility: Can operate with solar-powered systems using a 30W panel and controller for off-grid performance

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for use in ponds and fountains due to its low noise and reliable flow

Suitable for aquariums and other systems requiring continuous and silent water circulation

Used for garden irrigation and other applications in off-grid environments due to its 12V DC and solar compatibility

Any system requiring dependable and silent water movement for circulation, transfer, or cooling tasks



For more information about Water Pump AW visit the official product page.

