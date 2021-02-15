Watchdog Click is a compact add-on board that contains a simple countdown timer for a wide variety of applications. This board features the TPS3430, a standalone watchdog timer with a programmable watchdog window and programmable reset delay from Texas Instruments. The TPS3430 has the watchdog output reset delay set by factory-programmed default delay settings or programmed by an external capacitor. It achieves 2.5% timing accuracy at the typical temperature of 25°C and can be disabled via two SET pins to avoid undesired watchdog timeouts during the development process or Power-On.

This Click board™ can be used as a countdown timer in MCU, DSP, FPGA, ASIC, and many more.

