VREG 2 click - voltage regulation

Published: 22/06/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

It's steady, it's reliable, it will regulate the voltage on your project - VREG 2 click is available in the shop.

VREG 2 click

VREG 2 click is our latest voltage regulation Click board™. With its steady output voltage with the ripple lower than 5mV, short circuit protection, and high efficiency you can be sure that it will do the job.

The main element on this Click board is the LM317 adjustable regulator from Texas Instruments. The rest of the electronics allow the reduced dissipation and short circuit indication. You can learn more about them on the product page.

VREG 2 click, when all this information is in mind, is the perfect solution for applications that require a low ripple regulated voltage, within the range between 2.5V and 15V.

For more information about VREG 2 click, visit the product page.

