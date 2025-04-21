VREF Click with a stable and accurate voltage reference

Achieve ultra-stable and highly accurate voltage references (2.5V, 3V, 3.3V, 4.096V) with the REF34xx

VREF Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide a stable and accurate voltage reference for low-power, noise-sensitive applications. It features the REF34xx series from Texas Instruments, a high-precision CMOS voltage reference.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Multiple voltage options: Supports 2.5V, 3V, 3.3V, and 4.096V versions

Supports 2.5V, 3V, 3.3V, and 4.096V versions High accuracy: Offers an initial accuracy of ±0.05%

Offers an initial accuracy of ±0.05% Ultra-low temperature drift: Exhibits a temperature drift of only 6 ppm/°C

Exhibits a temperature drift of only 6 ppm/°C Low output noise: Features output noise as low as 3.8μVp-p/V

Features output noise as low as 3.8μVp-p/V Sufficient output current: Provides a ±10mA output current

APPLICATIONS:



Provide a stable reference for accurate data acquisition systems

Ensure precision in high-resolution ADC/DAC circuits

circuits Its low power consumption makes it suitable for battery-operated devices

Its low output noise ensures clean and stable voltage for noise-sensitive circuitry

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about VREF Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE