How to put the Voltmeter click to good use? Check out this useful tutorial!

The project we are talking about is named Voltmeter click: tutorial & Arduino code and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used one of our Click boards™, the Voltmeter click – ideally used for measuring voltage in an external electric circuit. This click has been designed to measure direct current only with the measurement range from 0 to 24V. With the Voltmeter click it is possible to measure both positive and negative charges. This project also utilizes our Arduino Uno Click Shield, an extension for the Arduino Uno.

You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe