A useful project that we have decided to dedicate this day to.

The creation we are talking about is titled Visualizing TTN Device Data with WolkAbout IoT Platform, created by WolkWriter. You can check out the project in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creator used one of our Click boards™, the LoRa click which is a LoRa® RF technology based SRD transceiver. The project WolkWriter created is used to display device data with style by integrating The Things Network and WolkAbout IoT Platform.

For more information about the LoRa click, please visit the product page.

