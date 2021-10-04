Vibro Motor 4 Click is a compact add-on board that makes an ideal solution for adding simple haptic feedback in any design. This board features the G1040003D, a coin-sized linear resonant actuator (LRA) that generates vibration/haptic feedback from Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Inc. Driven by a flexible Haptic/Vibra driver, the DRV2605, G1040003D vibrates in the Z-axis, which is perpendicular to the face of the vibration motor. It draws a maximum of 170mA while producing the highest G force/vibration energy of 2 GRMS.

This Click board™ makes an excellent choice for devices with limited battery capacity and for users who require crisp haptic feedback and low power consumption.

For more information about Vibro Motor 4 Click, please visit the product page.

