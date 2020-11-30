Vibro Motor 3 Click is a compact add-on board that makes an ideal solution for adding simple haptic feedback in any design. This board features the G0832022D, a coin-sized linear resonant actuator (LRA) that generates vibration/haptic feedback in the Z plane, perpendicular to the motor's surface from Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Inc. Driven by a flexible Haptic/Vibra driver the DRV2605, the G0832022D vibrates in the Z-axis, which is perpendicular to the face of the vibration motor. It draws only 19mA at 0.6V while producing a G force of 0.55 GRMS, making it ideal for battery-powered wearables.

This Click board™ makes an excellent choice for devices with limited battery capacity and for users where crisp haptic feedback and low power consumption are required.

For more information about Vibro Motor 3 Click

