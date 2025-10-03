Vibration ERM Motor 11K RPM providing strong haptic feedback for high-end mobile and personal devices

Add powerful vibration effects with a high-force 11K RPM 12mm ERM coin motor (C1234BE03L45F)

Vibration ERM Motor 11K RPM (C1234BE03L45F) provides strong and reliable tactile feedback in compact electronic devices. With a 12mm diameter and 3.4mm thickness, it is the largest ERM vibration coin motor available, offering the highest vibration force in its class.

KEY FEATURES:



High-Performance ERM Motor: The largest ERM (Eccentric Rotating Mass) vibration coin motor in its class, designed for maximum vibration force

Compact Size: Features a 12mm diameter and a slim 3.4mm thickness

Operating Voltage: Operates at a rated voltage of 3.7VDC within a 3-4.5VDC range

High Speed: Delivers a minimum speed of 11.000 RPM (revolutions per minute)

Low Current Consumption: Consumes a maximum current of 70mA

Bidirectional Rotation: Supports both clockwise (CW) and counter-clockwise (CCW) rotation

APPLICATIONS:



Provides powerful haptic feedback for notifications and user interaction in high-end mobile phones

Integrates into various portable electronic gadgets requiring tactile alerts

Enhances the user experience with vibration functions in beauty devices

Any compact device requiring strong and reliable tactile feedback



For more information about Vibration ERM Motor 11K RPM visit the official product page.

