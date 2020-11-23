Vibra Sense 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a piezo sensor suitable for vibration measurements. This board features the LDT0-028K, a flexible 28 μm thick piezoelectric PVDF polymer film with screen-printed silver ink electrodes, laminated to a 0.125 mm polyester substrate, and fitted with two crimped contacts from TE Connectivity Measurement Specialties. The sensing element of the LDT0-028K comprises a cantilever beam loaded by an additional mass to offer high sensitivity at low frequencies.

Some features of this Click board™ like flexibility, high sensitivity, and performance make it an excellent choice for vibrating sensing applications, security systems, body movement, and many more.

