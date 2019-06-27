Very accurate measurement of the magnetic field intensity in a 3D space

3D Hall 7 Click board™ is ideal for super accurate angle calculations. It uses the AK09970N, a high sensitivity 3D magnetic sensor IC, from AsahiKASEI. This IC has a separate Hall sensing element on each axis, which allows a very accurate and reliable measurement of the magnetic field intensity in a 3D space, offering a basis for accurate positional calculations.

The sensor offers two industry-standard interfaces: both I2C and SPI communication protocols are supported by this IC. This sensor IC also features a powerful programmable interrupt engine with configurable polarity, switch event, and more.

3D Hall 7 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

