Very accurate color sensing click board™

Published: 12/08/2019 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:48

Very accurate color sensing click board™

 

Very accurate color sensing Click board™ APDS-9250 color light to Digital RGB, IR and ambient light sensor, from Broadcom.

 

  • The color intensity sensing matched to the sensitivity of the human eye
  • Fast I2C interface for the communication with the host MCU
  • Ability to measure visible light without the influence of the IR makes this device a good choice for Ambient Light Sensing (ALS)
  • Perfectly suited for LED lighting color management, ambient light sensing for display backlight control, product color verification and sorting, and other similar applications

 

For more information, please visit Color 9 click webpage.

Yours sincerely,
Mikroe

 