Very accurate color sensing Click board™ APDS-9250 color light to Digital RGB, IR and ambient light sensor, from Broadcom.
- The color intensity sensing matched to the sensitivity of the human eye
- Fast I2C interface for the communication with the host MCU
- Ability to measure visible light without the influence of the IR makes this device a good choice for Ambient Light Sensing (ALS)
- Perfectly suited for LED lighting color management, ambient light sensing for display backlight control, product color verification and sorting, and other similar applications
For more information, please visit Color 9 click webpage.
Yours sincerely,
Mikroe