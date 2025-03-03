Vela IF820 Click for Bluetooth® wireless communication

Provide Bluetooth wireless communication capabilities to embedded systems with Vela IF820 (453-00171R)

Vela IF820 Click is a compact add-on board designed for versatile and robust Bluetooth® wireless communication. This board features the Vela IF820 (453-00171R), a dual-mode Bluetooth module from Ezurio, powered by the Infineon AIROC™ CYW20820 chipset with a high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M4 processor.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual-mode Bluetooth 5.4: Supports both Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR) and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) 5.4 for flexible connectivity

High performance: Offers high output power (up to 10dBm EIRP) and excellent receiver sensitivity for reliable communication

Integrated antenna: Includes a built-in antenna for convenient and efficient wireless connectivity

UART interface: Enables easy communication with the host microcontroller using UART with hardware flow control

Power management: Includes power management features for efficient operation

SWD debugging: Supports firmware debugging through SWD for easy development and troubleshooting

APPLICATIONS:



Enable wireless communication and control in industrial environments

Connect various IoT devices wirelessly

Make communication between wireless sensors

Support wireless data transfer in medical devices

Enable wireless control of smart home devices

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Vela IF820 Click visit the official product page.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



