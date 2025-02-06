Veda SL917 Click for advanced wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4

Securely connect industrial IoT devices with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 using 453-00219 or 453-00221

Veda SL917 Click (RF Trace Pad) is a compact add-on board designed for secure and low-power wireless communication in demanding IoT applications. This board features the 453-00219 module from Ezurio, offering advanced wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 using an external antenna.

is a compact add-on board designed for secure and low-power wireless communication in demanding IoT applications. This board features the 453-00219 module from Ezurio, offering advanced wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 using an external antenna. Veda SL917 Click (Integrated Antenna) is a compact add-on board designed for secure and low-power wireless communication in demanding IoT applications. This board features the 453-00221 module from Ezurio, offering advanced wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.4 using an integrated chip antenna.

KEY FEATURES:



Wi-Fi 6 connectivity: Provides high-speed and reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with 802.11ax standards

Provides high-speed and reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with 802.11ax standards Bluetooth LE 5.4: Enables low-power and energy-efficient Bluetooth communication

Enables low-power and energy-efficient Bluetooth communication Antenna Options: Two versions of the same Click board depending on the antenna configuration - internal or external

Two versions of the same Click board depending on the antenna configuration - internal or external Powerful processor: Features an ARM® Cortex®-M4 processor with 4MB Flash and 256KB RAM for demanding applications

Features an ARM® Cortex®-M4 processor with 4MB Flash and 256KB RAM for demanding applications Integrated AI/ML support: Enables on-device AI/ML processing for intelligent applications

Enables on-device AI/ML processing for intelligent applications Security: Includes security features like WPA2/3 and secure boot for enhanced security

Includes security features like WPA2/3 and secure boot for enhanced security Multiple communication interfaces: Supports UART, SPI, and USB for versatile integration

APPLICATIONS:



Enable wireless communication and control in industrial environments

environments Control smart home devices and appliances

devices and appliances Support medical devices and remote patient monitoring

devices and remote patient monitoring Enable smart building applications like HVAC control and security systems

Enable real-time tracking of assets and equipment





For more information about Veda SL917 Click (RF Trace Pad) and Veda SL917 Click (Integrated Antenna) visit their official product pages. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE