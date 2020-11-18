VCT Monitor Click is a compact add-on board that contains a highly integrated solution for monitoring without compromising accuracy on any parameter. This board features the LTC2990, an I2C configurable high-performance temperature, voltage, and current monitor from Analog Devices. The LTC2990 incorporates a 14-bit ADC and a 10ppm/°C voltage reference to provide sub-millivolt voltage resolution, as well as +1°C accuracy internally and +0.5°C accuracy remotely when making temperature measurements.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications like supply voltage monitoring and remote diode temperature measurement, e.g., in industrial systems where thermal management is crucial for maximizing performance.

