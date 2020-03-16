The VCP Monitor Click is add-on board power monitor system.

This Click board™ is based on INA260AIPWR - precision digital current and power monitor with low-drift, integrated precision shunt resistor, from Texas Instruments. Therefore, using VCP Monitor Click, current, voltage and power can be monitored.

The VCP Monitor Click is a perfect solution for the development of the Power Management system, Battery Chargers and Power Supplies.

For more information about the VCP Monitor Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe