VCP Monitor 6 Click featuring digital power monitor based on EZShunt™ technology

Achieve accurate and detailed digital power monitoring with the INA780A

VCP Monitor 6 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate and reliable digital power monitoring. It uses the INA780A, a high-performance 16-bit I2C output digital power monitor featuring Texas Instruments EZShunt™ technology. This powerful combination enables the VCP Monitor 6 Click to precisely measure current (up to 20A), voltage (up to 85V), and temperature.

KEY FEATURES:

Precise digital power monitoring: Measures current, voltage, and temperature with high accuracy, ideal for applications demanding precise power management

Wide measurement range: Capable of measuring currents up to 20A and voltages up to 85V, suitable for various power systems

EZShunt™ technology: Uses TI's EZShunt technology to simplify current measurement setup by reducing the voltage drop across the current sense resistor, improving efficiency

Calculates power, energy, and charge: Provides calculated values for power consumption, energy usage, and remaining charge based on the measured voltage and current

Programmable registers: Allows fine-tuning of measurement parameters through programmable registers for optimal performance in specific applications

I2C interface: Communicates with the host microcontroller using the I2C communication protocol, simplifying integration

Selectable operating modes: Supports both continuous and triggered operation modes, offering flexibility based on application requirements

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor power delivery in various systems, ensuring efficient power distribution and identifying potential issues

Provide accurate monitoring of voltage, current, and temperature in industrial battery packs, crucial for battery management systems (BMS) and ensuring optimal performance and lifespan

Enable precise power monitoring in telecom equipment for optimizing power consumption, maintaining service reliability, and identifying potential faults

Integrate into industrial automation systems for monitoring power usage in machinery and equipment

Monitor power generation and consumption in renewable energy systems like solar or wind power installations, enabling efficient energy management and grid integration

