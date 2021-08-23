VCP Monitor 4 Click is a compact add-on board that represents a high-precision power monitoring system. This board features the INA239, ultra-precise digital power monitor with a 16-bit delta-sigma ADC specifically designed for current-sensing applications from Texas Instruments. The INA239 reports current, bus voltage, temperature, and power while performing the needed calculations in the background. The integrated temperature sensor is ±1°C accurate for die temperature measurement and is also helpful in monitoring the ambient system temperature.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications such as industrial measurements, DC-DC converters, power inverters, telecom equipment, servers, and many more.

