VCP Monitor 2 Click is a three-channel, high-side current and bus voltage monitor with alert indication function ensuring the intended application works within desired operating conditions. Featured chip INA3221-Q1, by Texas Instruments, monitors both shunt voltage drops and bus supply voltages, in addition to having programmable conversion times and averaging modes for these signals. The INA3221-Q1 offers both critical and warning alerts to detect multiple programmable out-of-range conditions for each channel. The INA3221-Q1 senses current on buses that can vary from 0V to 26V. The device is powered from a single 2.7V to 5.5V supply and draws 350 μA (typical) of supply current. The I2C and SMBUS-compatible interface features four programmable addresses.

The VCP Monitor 2 Click is a perfect solution for the development of the power management system, battery chargers, and power supplies.

