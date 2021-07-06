VAV Press Click is a compact add-on board that contains a board-mount pressure sensor. This board features the LMIS025B, a low differential pressure sensor from TE Connectivity Measurement Specialties. It is based on thermal flow measurement of gas through a micro-flow channel integrated within the sensor chip. The innovative LMI technology features superior sensitivity, especially for ultra-low pressures ranging from 0 to 25Pa. The extremely low gas flow through the sensor ensures high immunity to dust contamination, humidity, and long tubing compared to other flow-based pressure sensors.

This Click board™ is suitable for pressure measurements in Variable Air Volume (VAV) building ventilation systems, industrial and respiratory applications in medical.

For more information, visit the VAV Press Click product page.

