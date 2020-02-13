VALETINE‘S DAY offer

Love is in the air!

Because of that, we have prepared a heartwarming offer for our loyal fans!

So, we are here to ask you – would you be our Valentine?

Starting now you can buy 14 different product packages we have created specially for Valentine‘s Day!

We have paired some fantastic products together and created 14 unique kits featuring various mikromedias, development boards, Click boards™ and much more. All of them are available for you to see below and purchase by visiting our Promotions page!

We have also enabled you to buy more than 1500 Mikroe products with a 14% discount! This means that you can purchase any of over 750 Click boards™, any of our state-of-the-art development boards, CODEGRIP - World's first programmer and debugger over WiFi and many more products that have had a substantial impact on the embedded world.

Do not hestitate! Complete your collection by ordering as many special packages and any of 1500+ products from our shop as you want!

The offer starts on Thursday, February 13th at 5 PM CET and ends on Thursday, February 20th at 9 AM CET.

Be sure to visit our webshop during the mentioned period and do not miss out on this great deal!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.