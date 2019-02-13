Valentine's day at Mikroe - 14% discount on all products

It’s that time of the year. Everyone’s busy shopping for their loved ones. But what about using this day for investing in the work you love? Or using your knowledge to show someone how creative you can be?

We got you. You already know how modular our Click board™ ecosystem is. Whatever you need, we most probably have it, so you can get really innovative. What would you like to make? Whatever you need, get it with a 14% discount.

The offer starts on February 13th at 12 PM CET and ends on February 15th 12 PM CET. The discount applies to all our products. Don’t miss it!

Whether you are with someone or not, that day is about love, and it deserves to be celebrated!

Here are some ideas, if you need’em.

Easy PIC 7 development board – combined with over 500 Click boards™ to choose from, it is perfect for rapid development of an embedded project.

mikromedia - get one of our fantastic mikromedia displays and use it as the background for your message of love. The touch-screen feature can even make the message interactive!

Or, get an OLED C click and some RGB LED Matrix panes, and use them to make a heart shape or something you find fancy.

Happy Valentine’s!

Your Mikroe <3