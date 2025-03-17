Vacuum 2 Click designed for precise pressure measurement in industrial and medical applications

Measure pressure with high accuracy and reliability using the MPXV7002

Vacuum 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise pressure measurement in industrial and medical applications. This board features the MPXV7002, an integrated on-chip pressure sensor from NXP.

KEY FEATURES:



Precise pressure sensing: Provides accurate pressure measurements in the range of -2kPa to 2kPa

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor and control pressure in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems ( HVAC )

) Measure air pressure in medical respiratory devices

Monitor pressure in industrial processes and automation systems

and automation systems Monitor for vacuum pressure within testing devices

within testing devices Any application requiring precise measuring of positive and negative pressure

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about Vacuum 2 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



