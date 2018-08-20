V to Hz 2 click - convert an analog voltage input into a frequency

If you're looking for a device that can convert voltage to frequency we have just the right product for you.



V to Hz 2 click board can be used in instrumentation applications, industrial, and automation markets. It is well suited for use in AD conversion, long-term integration, linear frequency modulation, voltage-to-frequency conversion and it can be used as the variable clock signal generator.



The main component of the V to Hz 2 click is the VFC32KU, a voltage-to-frequency and frequency-to-voltage converter from Microchip. It accepts voltage at its input and generates a pulse train, with a frequency linearly proportional to the input voltage. The pulse train is routed to a screw terminal labeled as FOUT, as well as the mikroBUS™ INT pin, labeled as FO. The signal can be then further processed by the host MCU.



For more details please visit V to Hz click product page.



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika