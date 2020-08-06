UWB Click is an Ultra-Wideband transceiver Click board™ that can be used in 2-way ranging or TDOA location systems to locate assets to a precision of 10 cm and supports data rates of up to 6.8 Mbps. This board features the DWM1000 module based on Decawave's DW1000 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) transceiver from Decawave Limited. This Click board™ simplifies integration because no RF design is required, has a very precise location of tagged objects that delivers enterprise efficiency gains and cost reductions. It supports 110kbps, 850kbps, and 6.8Mbps data rates and frequency from 3.5GHz to 6.5GHz, it has low power consumption, and communication with the MCU is accomplished through a standard SPI serial interface.

This Click board™ is optimized for applications in real-time location systems and wireless sensor networks across a variety of markets including agriculture, building control and automation, factory automation, healthcare, safety & security, warehousing & logistics, and a range of others.

For more information about the UWB Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe