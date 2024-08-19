UWB 4 Click featuring chipset for ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth LE

Accurately monitor and locate valuable assets in indoor environments with Sera NX040

UWB 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise indoor positioning and location-based applications. Powered by the Ezurio Sera NX040 (453-00174C) module, featuring NXP's SR040 UWB chipset and Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52833 Bluetooth LE, this board delivers exceptional ranging accuracy of less than ±10 cm.

KEY FEATURES:

Dual technology: Combines UWB for precise ranging with Bluetooth LE for wireless communication and data transfer, offering versatility in applications

Fits seamlessly into various projects due to its small size Robust performance: Delivers reliable and accurate positioning data in challenging indoor environments

APPLICATIONS:



Track the location of equipment, tools, or inventory within indoor environments

Provide precise positioning for indoor navigation systems, such as those used in warehouses, shopping malls, or hospitals

for increased efficiency and safety Support location-based services and automation within smart homes, such as presence detection or personalized experiences

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

