UVC Click is an ultraviolet sensing board based on GUVC-T21GH ultraviolet sensor from GenUV, capable of measuring UVC spectrum in the range of 220nm up to 280nm and light intensity from 0mW/cm² up to 9.3mW/cm². With high sensitivity and good solar blindness, it can be a perfect solution for monitoring sterilization lamps used in ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI), a disinfection method that is becoming an essential tool in the battle against viruses and bacteria.

UVC Click board™ is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

