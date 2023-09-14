Use NECTO’s Library Manager to Mix IoT project with Add-On Board!

Add-on boards, also known as expansion boards or shields, play a crucial role in the embedded world by enhancing the functionality and versatility of embedded systems. Library Manager is an indispensable asset that empowers developers to harness the full potential of add-on boards, making the integration process more accessible, efficient, and reliable. Library Manager serves as a centralized repository for libraries and software packages that are essential for harnessing the capabilities of these Add-on boards. By providing a user-friendly interface for discovering, installing, and managing libraries, the Library Manager streamlines the development workflow.



We are excited to present you with a new episode of NECTO Studio Series on YouTube. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic will give you a brief clarification on how to employ NECTO’s Library Manager in order to inegrate an Add-On Development Board into Your existing project. From this episode you will get some insights about day-to-day interaction between you as a developer on one side, and Library Manager on the other side looks like. You will get “real feel” about mixing Your IoT App with the Click Board example. Let's get started:

Mix-up an IoT App with Click

These compact and specialized circuit boards (Click Boards) are designed to be seamlessly integrated with microcontrollers, single-board computers, or other embedded platforms. They offer a wide range of capabilities, from adding connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet, to providing sensor interfaces, motor control, audio processing, and display support. By providing a user-friendly interface between NECTO’s Library Manager on one side, IoT application on the other side, You are able to easily discover, install, and manage Add-On boards and successfully integrate them into your IoT application.

We remind you that NECTO Studio IDE is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.



The decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential of NECTO Studio. These tutorials will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity. Moreover, these tutorials foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!





