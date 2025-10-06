USB UART 6 Click designed to provide a conversion of USB signals to UART serial communication

Add reliable USB-to-UART communication to embedded systems with the CP2102C

USB UART 6 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide a conversion of USB signals to UART serial communication. It is based on the CP2102C, a USB-to-UART bridge from Silicon Labs.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping USB-to-UART Bridge: Integrates a USB 2.0 full-speed function controller, USB transceiver, oscillator, and a Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART)

Integrates a USB 2.0 full-speed function controller, USB transceiver, oscillator, and a Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) Hardware Flow Control: Supports hardware flow control for reliable data transfer

Supports hardware flow control for reliable data transfer SUS LED: A yellow LED indicates USB suspend mode

A yellow LED indicates USB suspend mode Voltage Selection: Includes VIO SEL and VRG SEL jumpers for selecting the logic voltage source and internal regulator configuration

APPLICATIONS:



An excellent solution for upgrading existing RS-232 designs to USB connectivity

Integrates USB communication into Point of Sale ( POS ) terminals

) terminals Suitable for developing USB dongles, gaming controllers, and other USB-enabled devices

Provides a reliable USB interface for data loggers, medical equipment, and other embedded systems

