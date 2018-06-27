USB UART 3 click - feature-rich USB to UART interface

If you need a USB to UART interface that will help you shorten the development time, USB UART 3 click is available in the shop, and ready.

USB UART 3 click

USB UART 3 click carries the CP2102N USB to UART bridge controller from Silicon Labs. It allows data transfer rates up to 3Mbaud. All you need to do is install the required drivers. You can learn more about this on the product page.

The Click board™ also offers hardware flow control support, 512 bytes long FIFO buffer, USB suspend and wakeup, 960 bytes of non-volatile configuration memory (EEPROM), and more.

Pre-programmed settings

This device comes with pre-programmed settings, which means it can function as a virtual COM port. This is where the TX and RX pins on the Click board come into the story. The device will offer a fully RS232 compliant virtual COM port, that can be used to configure any other COM port of your computer, while the USB data is available on the pins we mentioned above.

USB Drive with no drive

Have you ever thought about why we call USB flashes a "drive"? Well, despite the name, it has no moving parts. It is called a drive is because it uses the same system commands to read and write data as conventional mechanical disc drives.

