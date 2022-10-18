USB Type A Socket Right Angle (205B-DAN0-R) represents a universal 2.0 Type A USB connector from Attend, primarily used on host controllers in computers and hubs. Type A is the "original" most recognizable and commonly used USB connector featuring hot-swapping and Plug-n-Play, which change the user behavior of all pluggable devices. Based on its compact design and dimensions, 14.5x14.3x7 millimeters (L x W x H), it is an excellent solution for many connections in most modern computers, laptops, game consoles, streaming media players, and other devices, offering stability, durability, and affordability.

For more information about USB Type A Socket Right Angle visit the official product page.

