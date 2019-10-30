USB I2C Click x Xilinx FPGA

How to use our Click boards™ & Xilinx MPSoC?

This special project from Xilinx shows you how to put the USB I2C click to good use by using the Ultra96 and Click Mezzanine.

The project was created by one of Xilinx employees and the creator used our USB I2C click, but started with creating a new Vivado project targeting the Ultra96. The same setup and flow you might use for many other Click boards™.

This advanced project is made possible by utilizing the mikroBUS™ standard on Click Mezzanine and you can learn more about our socket by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

There are many specifities regarding this interesting project so we suggest you check the project in full detail by visiting the project page.

For more information about the USB I2C click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe