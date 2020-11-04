USB-C Source Click is a compact add-on board that contains a standalone autonomous USB power delivery controller. This board features the STUSB4700, an independent USB power delivery controller optimized as a provider to negotiate a given amount of power to be sourced to an inquiring consumer device from STMicroelectronics. The main functions of the STUSB4700 are discovery, configuration, and monitoring of the VBUS: Type-C low, medium, or high current mode. Additionally, it offers 5 customizable power data objects (PDOs), several GPIOs, an integrated discharge path, and is natively robust to high voltage peaks.

This Click board™ is suitable for any type-C source device, AC adapters, and power supplies for computer, consumer or portable consumer applications, and more.

For more information about USB-C Source Click, please visit the product page.

