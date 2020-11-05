USB-C Sink Click is a compact add-on board that contains a standalone autonomous USB power delivery controller. This board features the STUSB4500, a USB-C sink-only controller compatible with Power-Delivery (PD) from STMicroelectronics. It supports dead battery mode to allow a system to be powered from an external source directly, establishes a valid source-to-sink connection, and negotiates a USB power delivery (PD) contract with a PD capable source device.

Combined with the capability to directly negotiate a power contract, this Click board™ makes it an excellent choice for various applications like autonomous systems that require high power charging profile to be fully operational.

For more information about USB-C Sink Click please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe